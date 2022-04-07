New Woodridge social worker collaborates with police, residents

In a community, police and fire personnel are the helpers, but there are times when the help that is needed goes beyond the training of those with a badge.

Earlier this year, the Woodridge Police Department, in collaboration with Northeast DuPage Family and Youth Services, added Felicia Acosta, a licensed clinical social worker to assist officers and Woodridge residents.

Deputy Police Chief Thomas Stefanson said officers often would encounter individuals and situations, but were limited in the assistance they could offer.

“We put on a Band-Aid. We fix things temporarily and that’s where we found a gap and we thought we could improve our response,” Stefanson said.

Acosta provides support ranging from counseling services to directing residents to additional support systems for issues such as food insecurity, housing needs and more. Acosta is contracted from Northeast DuPage Family and Youth Services, splitting her time between the nonprofit and her office at the police department.

Although she has been with the department only a few short months, she is making a positive impact on the community, Stefanson said.

“She’s a great fit for the village,” Stefanson said.

Stefanson said when an officer encounters someone they think would benefit from additional assistance through social services, they reach out to Acosta, who tries to match the right resource to resolve the concern.

For Acosta, the role is something she had been working for in her career. From her undergraduate studies in criminal justice to her master’s degree in social work, she had the education to fit the position and blends her deep knowledge of social services resources. She has a background as a volunteer and has been involved with community programs including helping the homeless and assisting those facing domestic violence. She has been a child advocate and worked as a mentor to troubled teens.

In her career she’s made it a priority to serve others, along with working on her goals for education and raising her family, she said.

“I always did these things not really knowing where they would all fit in. Being here circles back around and it seems to complete everything I’ve done throughout my life. Everything has come full circle,” Acosta said. “I think I am where I need to be.”

Each day brings something new, from someone seeking counseling services to someone asking questions about social services for an aging parent. Acosta is fluent in Spanish and said her ability to speak with a resident in Spanish can provide greater help to someone who may have been reluctant to seek assistance.

“I’m able to utilize all my experience here,” she said.

The village has featured Acosta on its Wellness Wednesday programming in its social media channels.

Stefanson said his officers have made a great connection with Acosta and they aren’t merely dropping files and cases on her desk, but rather meeting with her to talk about a concern and often accompanying her on a home visit to check on someone or provide further assistance.

Acosta said she sees her role as assisting Woodridge residents while supporting the police officers who can go home at the end of their shifts knowing she is there to help residents get the resources they need.

“I know everyone deserves a chance,” Acosta said. “I want to be that person to help empower people.”



