Wheaton woman convicted of robbing Marengo man fails to report to jail

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wheaton woman who pleaded guilty last week to a robbery but failed to report to the DuPage County Jail.

Court records indicate Lindsay Brei pleaded guilty March 28 to robbery. Charges of aggravated battery and vehicular hijacking were dropped.

Authorities said Brei and Nathaniel Coorsen robbed a Marengo man who had come to Wheaton to buy methamphetamine in a park near the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road on Nov. 11, 2020. Police said Coorsen punched the man numerous times, breaking his nose and chipping two teeth, and took the man’s debit cards and vehicle.

Brei was sentenced to four years of probation and 180 days in jail, with credit for 38 days she served last year. She was supposed to report to the jail March 29.

A no-bond arrest warrant has been issued for Brei, and prosecutors have asked to have her resentenced.

Coorsen pleaded guilty to robbery in November and was sentenced to four years of probation and 180 days in jail. Charges of aggravated battery and vehicular hijacking were dropped. He was given credit for the nearly one year he spent in jail awaiting trial.

In March, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke his sentence. They allege he failed to report to the court’s probation department and that he was charged twice in February with driving with a suspended license in Arlington Heights.

