I-294 Tollway work limits access to Hinsdale Oasis

Beginning this week and continuing through mid-November, traffic traveling from Interstate 55 to the northbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294) will not have access to the Hinsdale Oasis as work continues to reconstruct the central Tri-State Tollway. Traffic traveling on I-294 will retain access to the oasis.

Electronic message signs and construction signage are in place to alert drivers to overnight lane and shoulder closures, traffic shifts and ramp access restrictions. Up-to-date closure information will be available on the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

During the week of Oct. 30, overnight lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-294 between Joliet Road and the Hinsdale Oasis with a single right lane closure beginning at 8 p.m. for pavement striping and barrier wall work. In addition, the ramp carrying traffic from northbound I-294 to the Hindsdale Oasis is scheduled to close at 10 p.m. and reopen by 4 a.m. the following morning. All lanes on I-294 are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

When pavement striping and barrier wall work is complete, traffic on the ramp connecting I-55 to northbound I-294 will no longer have access to the Hinsdale Oasis. Traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration through mid-November.

The reduced oasis access is needed to complete lighting, utility and drainage work as well as construction of pavement, retaining and noisewall needed to shift traffic into winter construction configuration.

Once this work is complete, all traffic on northbound I-294 between Plainfield Road and Cermak Road as well as the traffic traveling from the I-55 ramp to northbound I-294 is scheduled to shift to the right with a work zone in the middle. Southbound I-294 is currently shifted to the right and will remain so through winter.

In 2023, work in this area included construction of the northbound mainline pavement, shoulder work, reconstruction of the I-294 bridge over Salt Creek, noise wall construction and storm sewer and utility work.

Construction in this area is being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, village of Indian Head Park, village of Burr Ridge, village of Hinsdale, village of Western Springs, the Cook County Department of Transportation as well as local fire and police departments.

Construction updates, project information, maps and detour information for work that is part of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) Project is available in the Projects section on the tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com.