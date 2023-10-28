Lyons Township assessor to offer taxpayer services during reassessment filing period

The Cook County Assessor’s Office has released initial reassessments of residential and commercial properties in Lyons Township. These notices will be received by mail.

The Township of Lyons Assessor’s Office will offer mobile taxpayer services during the 2023 reassessment filing period, including multiple outreach events.

Township staff will be available to help residents file an appeal at each outreach event listed. Please bring your reassessment notice with you. The dates, times and locations of the outreach events are listed here.

Contact the Lyons Township Assessor’s Office directly for more information. Click here to file an appeal online. The deadline is Nov. 27.