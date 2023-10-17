October 17, 2023
Business owners with property tax questions can attend Oct. 23 program in Western Springs

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi (Photo provided by Office of Cook County Assessor)

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi and his team will host a property tax assistance for businesses program at 6 p.m. Oct. 23.

The program, which is co-sponsored by the West Suburban Chamber of Commerce, will take place at The Corral, 4940 Willow Springs Road, on the south campus of Lyons Township High School.  

The information session is free and will cover several topics including:

  • Incentivize development
  • How data helps your business
  • Increase predictability
  • Outlook for the Southland

Registration is required and can be completed at www.wscci.org.

Cook County
