More than $200 million in federal assistance approved for Cook County storm, flood victims

Federal assistance to Cook County survivors affected by the June 29 through July 2 storms and flooding topped $200 million as of Sept. 26. This funding is a combination of nearly $36 million in low-interest loans provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and $166 million in grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance program.

As of Sept. 26, nearly 46,600 households have been approved for FEMA grant funding totaling $166 million, including: nearly $142 million in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home repair costs. More than $24 million was approved for other essential disaster-related needs, such as expenses related to medical, dental and lost personal possessions. Nearly 63,000 home inspections have been completed. To date, 8,500 Cook County homeowners and renters have been helped at one of seven FEMA recovery centers.

FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have visited 48,600 homes and nearly 400 businesses. They have interacted with 12,500 survivors and have registered more than 1,100 households for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

Disaster Legal Services is now in place to provide free legal assistance to low-income Cook County survivors affected by the June 29 through July 2 disaster. Individuals can call 312-341-1070, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to get help with legal issues such as home repair contracts, insurance claims, FEMA and SBA benefits, disaster fraud and landlord or tenant problems. To make a request online, visit Legal Aid Chicago.