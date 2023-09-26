Brookfield Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo set for three October weekends

Brookfield Zoo will host its 50th annual Boo! at the Zoo Halloween celebration on Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22.

During each weekend, zoo goers of all ages, can enjoy creepy critters, memorable photo opportunities, sweet treats and fall fun.

A variety of Halloween-themed activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. At the pumpkin patch, youngsters can sign up to decorate their own pumpkins they can then take home.

Or, zoogoers can head over to the nature stage where they can add their artistic talents to the Boo! Draw Wall with Halloween and fall doodles. And, while strolling the pathways to see the animals, young ghosts and goblins can collect sweet treats at stations located throughout the park.

At the Hamill Family Nature Plaza, be amazed with the mystifying talents of Magician Juan from 1 to 3 p.m. each day. Or, take a spin on the carousel (fee applies), which will be all decked out with Halloween-themed décor.

Remember your visit to Brookfield Zoo’s 50th annual Boo! at the Zoo with memorable snapshots. Choose from an array of photo opportunities, including the Howl-O-Scenes, a Halloween-decorated larger-than-life frame and peekboards; or in front of one of the gigantic scarecrow, pumpkin, or Frankenstein’s monster inflatables.

Zoogoers aren’t the only ones who will be celebrating. Several animals will be treated to pumpkins over the three weekends. At 10:30 a.m., guests can watch them play, eat and smash their gourd treats as part of the zoo’s enrichment program.

Plus, each day of Boo! at the Zoo, guests can attend special animal zoo chats to discover fun facts about some of the creatures of the night. Learn about the screech owl at 11 a.m. at Hamill Family Play Zoo, snakes at 11:30 a.m. at Feathers and Scales, Mexican wolves at 1 p.m. at Regenstein Wolf Woods, and Rodrigues fruit bats at 3:30 p.m. at Australia House.

Admission to Brookfield Zoo is $29.95 for adults, $20.95 for children 3-11, and $24.95 for seniors 65 and over. Parking at the Zoo is $17-$20. For safety and to avoid confusion, no guests over 13 are allowed in the zoo in full-body costumes with their heads covered. To learn more, visit CZS.org/BooAtTheZoo.