Party for the Preserves at Cook County forest preserves tomorrow

The annual Forest Preserves of Cook County’s Party for the Preserves Sept. 23 kicks off fall forest events that run through November and marks two historic anniversaries--the 30th anniversary of National Public Lands Day and the 60th anniversary of the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission.

Party for the Preserves offers a full day of fun, from a bilingual bird walk at 8:30 a.m. to a Funkadesi concert followed by s’mores and night walks 12 hours later.

Six free events will be held as part of this year’s Party for the Preserves:

Bilingual Bird Migration Walk/Caminata Bilingüe Sobre la Migración de Aves: 8:30 a.m., Sagawau Environmental Learning Center in Lemont.

Bike Ride: Party for the Preserves: 10 a.m., Beaubien Woods in Chicago.

Salsa Dance: 11 a.m., Thatcher Woods Pavilion in River Forest.

Party for the Preserves Program: noon, Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington.

Fourth Annual Fall Nature Fest: noon, LaBagh Woods, Foster and Cicero in Chicago.

Party for the Preserves: 4 p.m., includes paddling on the lake, food and more, to be followed by Funkadesi concert, ending with optional night walks and s’mores, Camp Bullfrog Lake in Willow Springs.

Additional details on all six events are online at fpdcc.com/events/category/party or at each Preserve’s web pages. Fall events through the end of November are available in the Fall 2023 Guide.