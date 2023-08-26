Disaster Unemployment Assistance available to Cook County flooding survivors

Those that lost their primary income or are unable to do a job because of the severe storms and flooding in Cook County June 29–July 2 may qualify for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Workers in the county designated for federal disaster assistance may qualify by applying to the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The deadline to apply is Sept. 21.

This opportunity is also open for those who are self-employed, farmers or farm workers who meet one of these conditions:

Your workplace was damaged or destroyed by the storms and flooding.

Transportation to work was unavailable as a direct result of the storms and flooding.

You could not get to your job because you had to travel through the disaster area.

The disaster prevented you from starting a new job.

Your business suffered because you relied on the disaster area for most of its income.

You cannot work due to an injury caused as a direct result of the storms and flooding.

You became the breadwinner or the major support for your household because the head of your household died as a direct result of the storms and flooding.

Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance by contacting the IDES call center appointment line at 217-558-0401.