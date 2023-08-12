Lemont asks residents to complete lead pipe replacement questionnaire by Aug. 15

There are more than 1500 dwellings in Lemont that were built before 1986 that potentially could contain lead pipes.

If your house, building or business was built before 1986, please test the material of your water service line and complete the questionnaire by Aug. 15 by visiting https://lemont.il.us/service-line-replacement-program.

Even if you know you do not have lead pipes, complete the questionnaire so the village can obtain an accurate count of the number of houses that need lead pipes replaced. The village is responsible for the cost of this replacement. Dwellings built before 1986 that do not report this information will require further inquiry by village staff.

View the public informational meeting regarding lead service line replacement from Aug. 10 at https://www.youtube.com/live/aFdzqDdoG1M?feature=share. Residents can also visit the village’s dedicated web page for more information.