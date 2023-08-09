Cook County Sheriff warns of phone scam

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart is warning the public of a telephone scam in which a caller identifying as a sheriff’s office employee tells victims they must send money or risk arrest, according to a news release.

In this scam, the offender tells victims that a warrant is being issued because they failed to show up for jury duty, and they must pay a fee to remedy the situation and avoid arrest. To make the scam seem legitimate, the caller is using the actual names and respective titles of sheriff’s office employees. The caller may also use legal or police jargon during the call to sound like a law enforcement official and further intimidate the victims.

The public should be aware that these types of calls are scams, and they should not send money or provide personal information to the caller. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office does not request payments in this manner, nor does the office accept payment via money transfer apps.

Individuals who believe they have been a victim of this scam are asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Investigation Section at 708-865-4896 or the Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.