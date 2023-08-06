Countryside plans pedestrian bridge for Joliet Road

Gail Paul has her fingers crossed, as do countless bicyclists, joggers and pedestrians.

Paul, who is Countryside’s city administrator, is hoping a planned pedestrian bridge that also will be a great asset for bicyclists is completed in time for a special celebration.

The bridge will span Joliet Road, which has some historic implications.

That stretch of Joliet Road is part of the famed “Mother Road” also known as Route 66. The highway made famous in song and a late great TV series soon will celebrate a big birthday.

Paul hopes construction of the bridge begins in the summer of 2024, adding: “We’d like it done for the Route 66 Centennial in 2026.”

“[The bridge] will provide a safe and attractive crossing of Joliet Road and provide a beautiful view of the Chicago skyline,” Paul said.

The bridge, which is made possible with a $2.5 million grant from the state, won’t cost the city a penny and will span Joliet Road on the east side of Brainard Avenue.

The bridge will be built from the northeast corner of the intersection to the southeast corner. City Engineer John Fitzgerald is working on the design, Paul said.

“It will be completely ADA accessible. There’s going to be an elevator on each side,” Paul said.

Cyclists certainly will appreciate the bridge.

“If people are riding their bikes, they can take the elevator up, cross over and come back down [in the other elevator],” Paul said.

Anyone who has tried to cross Joliet Road on foot, bike or even rollerblades should be very happy.

That’s because anyone who tries that task has to be careful of vehicles. Very careful.

“It’s dangerous,” Paul said, noting three people have died at the intersection through the years.

It’s no wonder she, Mayor Sean McDermott – an avid bicyclist – and other city officials are elated. Plans were announced in the spring at a City Council meeting.

The city three years ago opened a bike path on the east side of Brainard that stretches from Plainfield Road south to Joliet Road.

There are plans to build more bike paths in Countryside, including one on the west side of East Avenue. The idea is they all eventually will be linked.

“There are more bikes. You see a lot of people walking with their dogs and strollers,” Paul said.

Many bikers and hikers use the path down Brainard as it offers easy access to the trails in Arie Crown Forest Preserve, located southeast of the intersection.

The forest preserve has many trails where folks can ride bikes, jog and hike, along with a winding roadway.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is in charge of the project because Joliet Road is a state road, Paul said.

While a bridge is nice, Countryside is not stopping there.

“We’re also applying for lighting on Joliet Road because it’s so dark at night,” Paul said.