Forest Preserves of Cook County accepting entries for annual photo contest

Whether you have an eye for casually capturing images or you’re a professional photographer, the Forest Preserves of Cook County wants to see your nature photographs showcasing the beauty of the Preserves.

The Forest Preserves is accepting entries for the 2023 photo contest and is looking for the very best photos of Forest Preserves landscapes: close-ups of plants, insects, birds and other wildlife; pictures that highlight the seasons; shots of people enjoying the outdoors or participating in recreational offerings.

Entries showcasing two treasures of the Forest Preserves—the Brookfield Zoo and the Chicago Botanic Garden—are also accepted.

Fifteen winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Forest Preserves of Cook County Calendar and on Forest Preserves social media accounts. Winning photographers will also receive 10 copies of the calendar as well as a Forest Preserves prize package. Twenty-four additional photos will be selected as runners-up, and may be featured in the Forest Way newsletter, on Forest Preserves social media accounts and on the Forest Preserves website.

Photos eligible for the 2023 photo contest must be submitted via email to fpdcc.info@cookcountyil.gov by Aug. 15. There is a submission limit of five entries/photos per person and all photos must meet requirements:

All photographs must be taken in the Forest Preserves of Cook County (this includes Brookfield Zoo or Chicago Botanic Garden).

Photographs must be in a digital format such as JPEG or TIF at a minimum resolution of 3600 x 2700 pixels at 300 dpi and a maximum file size of 24MB at time of submission.

Each photo must include a caption (in the body of the email or as the name of the image file) with the location and approximate date (e.g. Eggers Grove, March 2019; Poplar Creek Trail, Fall 2021).

Photos must be free of watermarks and graphics. (All photographers will be credited appropriately.)

Photos included in the calendar will be horizontal (vertical photos should be cropped before submitting).

For information on the photo contest, including the official rules and additional requirements, visit: fpdcc.com/photo-contest.