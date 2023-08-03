Summer’s not complete in La Grange until Endless Summerfest

Summer is winding down but La Grange is doing its part to make it last a little while longer with its annual three-day community festival at Gordon Park.

This year’s La Grange Endless SummerFest, set for Aug. 4-6, returns with an all-ages carnival complete with games and bounce houses, live entertainment, local eats, cold beer and a 3D laser light show finale, at the park, located at Tilden and Ogden avenues, just east of La Grange Road.

This year’s music headliners include Petty Cash and Infinity on Friday night, El Rando, The Vaughan Building, American English and ARRA on Saturday night, and Evil Burrito, Trail Park Twisters, The PriSSillas, and 16 Candles closing out the fest Sunday.

Take a spin on some carnival rides from 5-10 p.m. Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, SummerFest will offer unlimited ride wristband specials throughout the weekend.

And what’s a festival without food? Just some of the food vendors where you can get your fix this year include Billy Brick’s, La Michoacana, Taqueria Mi Taquito, Monk’s Burgers and More, Chills Italian Ice, and Barone’s Restaurant.

The festival marketplace, highlighting a variety of local businesses, will run from 1-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It takes roughly 400 workers and volunteers to pull off the weekend of fun. And the popular summer festival promises something for everyone, according to the La Grange Endless Summerfest Facebook page

Admission to Summerfest is $5 per person ages 16 and up after 5 p.m. Friday, and $5 per person ages 16 and up beginning at 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Children under 16 are free. There is no admission charge to enter the carnival.

Festival-goes are encouraged to walk, bike or use a rideshare as parking near Gordon Park will be limited. Additionally, guests should bring their own lawn chairs for seating.

General festival information and updates can be found at https://lagrangefest.com/.