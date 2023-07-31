Lemont seeks information regarding lead pipes

The village of Lemont has begun it lead service line replacement program as mandated by the state of Illinois.

This includes replacing any water service lines made from lead in homes built before 1986, or with materials made between 1986-2014, which the village of Lemont will be responsible for replacing.

It is imperative that the village collects information so the it can get the best estimate of the cost of the replacement project and determine a timeline based on the number of homes built before 1986 with lead service lines. Congress banned the use of lead service line pipes in 1986 to protect public health.

Visit the village’s website, which includes much information and detailed instructions to determine the material of your service line and a link to the questionnaire to report your information. https://www.lemont.il.us/lead-service-line-replacement

Due to the village reporting requirements to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the village is asking that the questionnaire be completed by Aug. 15. A public informational meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Village Hall board room, 418 Main St.