Cook County’s Starting Block Grant will support community-based organizations

Cook County has announced its Starting Block Grant, an initiative designed to provide capacity building resources and support to community-based nonprofit organizations serving Cook County residents.

Cook County Starting Block Grants will support small organizations looking to build internal capacity and develop their infrastructure to promote organizational health, growth and sustainability. This initiative goes beyond traditional grants for organizations to deliver services and allows them to focus on strengthening how they run, a news release stated.

Awarded organizations will receive $100,000 in funding for capacity building over two years. The grant opportunity is open to non-profit organizations in diverse sectors, including arts and culture, community and economic development, education, health and human services and violence prevention. To be eligible, organizations must have an annual operating budget under $1 million.

The 2023 grant application period is open from Aug. 7–Sept. 8. Applications submitted after the Sept. 8 deadline will be considered for the next round of funding in 2024, based on the availability of funding.

In preparation for the funding opportunity, Cook County will hold a virtual information session from noon to 1 p.m.Aug. 2. The information session is open to the public and will cover eligibility criteria, the application process and will provide an opportunity for questions. Register for the Aug. 2 information session at StartingBlockGrants.eventbrite.com.

A Virtual Pre-Submittal Conference will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 16. This session will serve as another opportunity for perspective applicant organizations to receive information on the funding opportunity and ask questions.

This grant initiative is funded through the Cook County Equity Special Purpose Fund, created to address historic and continued disinvestment and inequities in Cook County. The county will award up to $5 million in Starting Block Grants in 2023 with a subsequent grant award cycle planned for 2024.

For information and to apply, visit Cookcountyil.gov/JACGrants.