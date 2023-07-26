Lemont opens several cooling centers

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook with an elevated excessive heat risk for our area.

Several Lemont facilities are available as cooling locations during normal business hours for residents. After hours, call the Lemont Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 630-257-2226 for assistance. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.

Lemont Park District - CORE Building

16028 127th St.

630-257-6787, ext. 3026

5 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday–Thursday

5 a.m.–8 p.m. Friday

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Lemont Public Library 50 E. Wend St.

630-257-6541

9 a.m-9 p.m. Monday–Thursday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Lemont Township Office

1115 Warner St.

630-257-2522

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Village Hall

418 Main St.

630-257-1550

9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Residents with pets or animals should check with the facility about availability and policies before arrival. Facilities may not be able to safely accommodate your pets or animals. Other temporary arrangements may need to be made for their care. At a minimum all pets and animals need to be leashed or caged at all times for the safety of everyone in the facility.