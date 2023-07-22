Deadline for Cook County homeowners to apply for property tax savings is Aug. 4

The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for property tax exemptions is Aug. 4, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi announced.

Exemptions are property tax savings that contribute to lowering a homeowner’s property tax bill. The most common is the Homeowner Exemption, saving a property owner an average of $950 each year. The savings from exemptions are reflected on a homeowner’s second installment property tax bill.

“This is the first time in two years that homeowners need to reapply for the Senior Freeze and Veterans with Disabilities Exemptions,” Kaegi said in a news release. “It is important that we reach senior and veteran communities to make sure they aren’t missing out on these significant savings. My office is collaborating with community partners to help reach these particular homeowners.”

Automatic renewals related to COVID-19 ended this year and homeowners need to resume annual filings for the Low-Income Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze “Senior Freeze” and Veterans with Disabilities Exemptions. Seniors and veterans that need to reapply were mailed application booklets, however they can still apply online to make the deadline.

New homeowners, first-time applicants or those that need to reapply can now do so online by visiting, cookcountyassessor.com/exemptions. Applying online is easy, free and can be done in under 10 minutes.

If homeowners are unsure of their existing exemptions, they can check by reviewing their “Property Details” and review the Exemption History and Status section.

Homeowners can join a virtual workshop to learn about eligibility and how to file exemptions on Facebook and YouTube at noon on July 24 in English and at noon on July 25 in Spanish. For a list of upcoming in-person and virtual outreach events visit cookcountyassessor.com/event-list.

Exemption forms are available in Spanish, Polish and simplified Chinese languages. Applications can be downloaded at cookcountyassessor.com/exemptions.