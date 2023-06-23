World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Howard Levinson, a northwest suburban resident and World War II veteran, turned 100 years old Thursday.

At the age of 21, Levinson served in the Pacific Theater as an Army Air Corps B-24 pilot. During the war, he was made captain of the unit responsible for photo-reconnaissance missions exploring uncharted territories in the South Pacific.

He returned to the U.S. after the war, where he briefly worked as an auto parts distributor with his father before returning to the military to train pilots. Levinson then served with the 2471st Air Force Reserve Combat Training Center at O’Hare International Airport.

Throughout most of his life, Levinson, who lived in Chicago before the war, was actively involved in aviation in Illinois. He is a Medinah Aviator who for years flew young burn victims and their parents for treatment at Shriners hospitals at no charge.

At age 84, Levinson passed the written and practical tests required to earn an airline transport pilot certificate, an incredible accomplishment at that age. In 2009, he was inducted into the Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame.

Today, Levinson is in great condition at 100 years old, family members said, adding that by driving to his own birthday party, he continues to surprise many people.