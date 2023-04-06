Lombard man faces felony sexual abuse of minor charges

A 40-year-old Lombard man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators learned he engaged in sexual acts with a teenage girl he groomed after answering her online advertisement for babysitting services, according to a news release from Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart’s office.

In March, sheriff’s police investigators assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) received a complaint involving the offender later identified as Jesus Gonzalez-Rivera of the North 100 block of Lalonde Avenue.

Gonzalez-Rivera is facing one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child and grooming, the release stated.

ICAC Unit investigators learned that Gonzalez-Rivera, who was arrested April 4, allegedly contacted the victim in August through a response to her online babysitting advertisement and continued his contact through a social media app. They also learned that he groomed and sexually abused the victim between August 2022 and February 2023, the release stated.

A forensic analysis of phone data revealed Gonzalez-Rivera knew the victim was a minor.

Gonzalez-Rivera appeared Thursday for a bond hearing at the Bridgeview Courthouse where he received a $200,000 D bond.