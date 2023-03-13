Bail set at $500,000 for Chicago man charged in Hinsdale burglary

Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Chicago man accused of breaking into a Hinsdale home Thursday morning.

Franshawn Whittenburg, 50, of the 8400 block of South Peoria Street, has been charged with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

But according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office, Whittenburg’s criminal history would make him subject to mandatory Class X sentencing if found guilty, carrying a sentence of six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

At about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Hinsdale police officers responded to a resident’s call about suspicious activity at a house on Woodside Avenue.

Officers arrived to see a rear door next to the driveway open with damage to its handle.

Upon entering the unoccupied house, officers reportedly observed multiple drawers open with their contents scattered.

An investigation led to Whittenburg being identified as a suspect, prosecutors said.

They allege that just before police were notified, Whittenburg had broken into the home and stolen multiple items including a fire safe containing important family documents, a check book, and multiple items of jewelry including cuff links, bracelets, rings and necklaces.

Whittenburg was taken into custody at about 5:25 p.m. Thursday in Chicago.

His bail was set in DuPage County court Friday morning. He must pay 10% of the amount to be released from custody. Whittenburg’s next court date is set for March 27.

Oak Brook, Bensenville and Willowbrook police departments aided with the surveillance and arrest of Whittenburg.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230311/bail-set-at-500000-for-chicago-man-charged-in-hinsdale-burglary