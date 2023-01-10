‘A constant battle.” Hinsdale Humane Society fights to keep doors open

For almost 70 years, the Hinsdale Humane Society has come to the rescue of thousands of animals in need.

To keep its doors open, the organization in late 2022 put out the call that it needed some rescuing of its own.

The Hinsdale Humane Society does not receive government funding and adoption fees only cover a small portion of what it costs to take care of the animals while they wait for their new homes, officials said. To that end, the organization relies overwhelmingly on contributions.

“Our biggest obstacle is that because we are located in Hinsdale, one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in DuPage County, people wrongly assume we have a lot of money or a large endowment,” said JoAnn McGuinness, treasurer and a board member of the society. “Not true. We put every dollar into saving as many lives as we can. We rely on donations and always will.”

With donations down and expenses up, the Hinsdale Humane Society set up an “SOS: Save Our Shelter” campaign on GoFundMe, hoping to raise $25,000. Since putting out the call, about $20,000 has been raised.

Robin Carroll, the humane society’s marketing and public relations director, said the organization was “so touched by the outpouring of support we received in response to our call for help.”

“Because of the generosity of our communities, businesses and adopters, we are able to look ahead to celebrating our 70th anniversary this year,” Carroll said. “But with that win today, we wake up tomorrow for the next battle of raising more funds. We need this level of support going forward in order to sustain operations. We need to expand our donor outreach wider, especially in all of the communities we already serve.”

Carroll said animal welfare is a constant fight.

“And typically one of the last causes to receive donations. So every day is a new day to be out there, talking to people about what we do and how much we need their financial support,” she said. “It never ends.”

According to the GoFundMe page, animal welfare is in crisis and HHS is at the epicenter.

“We are experiencing severe financial difficulty,” according to the GoFundMe page. “We urgently need your help. During COVID, an estimated 3 million spay/neuter surgeries did not occur. Litters of puppies and kittens are showing up on our doorstep daily. We are over capacity and cannot continue to save lives and carry on without your donations. We are experiencing severe financial difficulty. We urgently need your help.”

In the past two years, the Hinsdale Humane Society has taken in 400 strays from the 12 cities and villages the organization serves.

“Some of those pets have been reunited with their families, but many remained in our shelter for a long period of time, receiving care, enrichment and medical attention,” McGuinness said. “Many of those were pregnant or came in as litters of puppies or kittens that, if not spayed or neutered by us, would have reproduced. This would just add to an unwanted pet population in retail areas and people’s backyards.”

The Hinsdale Humane Society provides a public service to a large suburban area, McGuinness said.

“Just think of what it would be like if 12 police departments could no longer bring all those animals to our facility. Not to mention the more than 1,600 pets we have rescued and placed in forever homes. We are here saving lives, enriching the community and completing family units by adding a beloved member of the family,” she said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, HHS was able to relocate into a larger building at 21 Salt Creek Lane, allowing for more space and more rescued animals.

Unfortunately, McGuinness said, this has fueled the assumption that the humane society is doing well and doesn’t need help.

“Our new location also removed us from an in-town location and now we are ‘out of sight, out of mind,’” she said. “We had to shut down during COVID and couldn’t welcome people into our facility for a long period of time.”

HHS officials are asking for the community’s help in their endeavor.

“Every little bit helps,” McGuinness said. “We are so grateful for the children who bring us their piggy banks and raise money through lemonade stands and for the large donors who have supported us for the last several decades and everyone in between.”

Besides monetary contributions, individuals can aid the shelter in other ways.

“Walking dogs, socializing cats, cleaning, working the front desk, laundry, office help, fostering,” McGuinness said. “Please come visit us in person. Take a tour. Have your kids sign up for a walk, to read to the dogs or cats or try a day camp or one of our Humane Education programs.”

Additionally, HHS hosts events such as Photos with Santa Paws and Goat Yoga and offers a training and enrichment program for pets.

“And so much more,” McGuinness said. “Everyone has an open invitation to come and visit and we really hope [they] do.”

While HHS officials said they are making headway with their fundraising goal, there is much more work to do.

“It’s a constant battle with all the strays and the pets that need help in other states where shelters are overcrowded and pets face euthanasia for lack of space,” McGuinness said. “There are dogs and cats displaced from hurricanes and shelters in rural areas that don’t have enough funding to help like we can.

“But it all comes at a cost, and we hope our communities continue to support us regularly so that we can continue a mission that has been making a difference for 70 years. We’re determined to continue it for the next 70 and beyond. … God willing.”

For information about the shelter and its fundraising endeavor, visit www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org/.