Letter: League of Women Voters backs Cook County Forest Preserves referendum

Editor:

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area supports the Forest Preserves of Cook County’s referendum on the ballot in the November election.

At a modest cost to taxpayers, the referendum will provide critical funds for the Forest Preserves of Cook County to continue to provide benefits to us and future generations. Voters will find the referendum at the end of the first of two ballots they will receive for the election.

The Forest Preserves of Cook County are a gem that civic leaders over a 100 years ago had the foresight to protect. Their value is measured in a multitude of ways. The benefits include providing an escape into nature from the urban bustle of life; helping to clean our air and preventing pollution; filtering and capturing water during the ever-increasing number and severity of storms to help mitigate local flooding; protecting wildlife and helping to restore native plants; and supporting migratory birds with places to rest and nest.

The referendum will provide the necessary funds for the forest preserves to continue with restoration and infrastructure projects that provide jobs, particularly in historically under-invested communities. The referendum asks for a small property tax increase that amounts to less than $1.66/month for the vast majority of Cook County homeowners. The money will secure foundational funding for the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area encourages every Cook County voter to vote “Yes” on the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Cook County Forest Preserve Referendum this November.

Lara Taylor and Michele Niccolai

Co-Presidents

League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area