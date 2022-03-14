Active Senior Expo coming to Countryside

Active Senior Expo, an event designed to inform, educate and entertain senior citizens, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at the Holiday Inn Countryside, 6201 Joliet Road in Countryside.

The event will feature hundreds of products and services designed specifically for seniors, a news release stated. Offerings encompass health care, retirement communities, assisted living, financial, insurance, legal, estate planning, home care, travel, consumer products, government programs and other topics.

Special attractions include free health screenings and door prize drawings. Live entertainment featuring Fran Marie will be presented at 11:30 a.m.

The following seminars are free for attendees:

• 11 a.m. – “Navigating the Medicare Maze,” presented by Zing Health

• Noon – “Joint Pain Seminar,” presented by Stryker Orthopedics

No registration is required and regular admission to the event costs $2. However, free admission coupons are available, and attendees can obtain a free admission coupon by visiting www.activeseniorexpo.net . Parking is free. Required COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

For information, contact Silver Star Expositions at 630-620-6347 or activeseniorexpo@hotmail.com.