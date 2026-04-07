DuPage County prosecutors are seeking a sentence of natural life in prison for a man accused of murdering his wife last month.

The motion was filed Monday at a hearing for Brian C. Hernandez, 28, who faces five counts of first-degree murder for the March 18 death of 24-year-old Estefania Abril-Hernandez.

Hernandez is eligible for a life sentence, if convicted, because there was an order of protection for Abril-Hernandez, specifying Hernandez wasn’t supposed to have contact with her, according to the motion.

First-degree murder is punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison, unless there are special circumstances that allow a longer sentence, including a life sentence.

The order of protection came because he had been charged in August 2025 with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor interfering with a report of domestic violence.

Those charges stated he interfered with an attempt by Abril-Hernandez to call 911 and blocked a doorway to prevent her from leaving. In November, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court, according to court records.

Abril-Hernandez’s relatives reported her missing at 8 p.m. on March 18.

Early the next day, state police stopped her car on I-80. Hernandez was driving the car and had her cellphone, according to authorities.

Abril-Hernandez’s body was found in a bedroom in the couple’s vacant former residence on Ingersoll Road in unincorporated Villa Park.

The couple had been at the home on March 18 to clean it and retrieve belongings before a foreclosure auction scheduled the next day.

Authorities said Hernandez accused Abril-Hernandez of infidelity and then strangled her with a vacuum cleaner cord.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned on Monday. His next court date is May 13.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260407/crime/dupage-prosecutors-seek-life-sentence-for-man-accused-of-killing-wife/