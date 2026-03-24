DuPage Forest Preserve executive director leaving for city manager job in Florida

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has launched the search for a new executive director to succeed Karie Friling.

Friling announced Tuesday that she is leaving the top administrative post to become the city manager of Sarasota, Florida. Friling was hired as the conservation agency’s executive director in 2021. She will remain with the district through May to help with the leadership transition.

“Serving the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has been an incredible honor,” Friling said in a statement. “I have truly enjoyed my time here and am grateful to work alongside such a dedicated and talented board and staff. The District is a very special place with an important mission, and I am confident its work will continue to thrive.”

The Sarasota city commission voted last month to extend a conditional offer to Friling after a national search conducted by Sumter Local Government Consulting. She will be the first woman to serve as city manager.

“This is actually really the only resume that caught my eye and my attention,” Friling said in her interview for the job.

She has family in Florida. Friling previously was Homer Glen’s village manager.

“Karie has provided thoughtful leadership for the Forest Preserve District and helped advance important initiatives that have strengthened our preserves and programs,” said Forest Preserve District President Daniel Hebreard in a statement. “We thank her for her service and wish her the very best in her new role.”

During her tenure, the district completed major projects, from a new wildlife hospital and visitor center in Glen Ellyn, to exterior upgrades of the historic Peabody mansion in Oak Brook to a revamp of the former Dan and Ada Rice house in Wheaton. In 2024, voters approved a property tax increase to allow the district to, among other things, acquire more land.

The district will accept applications for Friling’s successor via its online employment portal through April 17. The agency includes 60 forest preserves.

– Daily Herald writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260324/news/dupage-forest-preserve-executive-director-leaving-for-city-manager-job-in-florida/