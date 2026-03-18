College student from Elmhurst disappears during spring break trip to Spain

James Gracey of Elmhurst has disappeared while on vacation in Spain. (Courtesy)

An Elmhurst family is seeking help finding their son, who disappeared Tuesday in Barcelona, Spain.

James “Jimmy” Gracey, 20, disappeared from the Shoko nightclub around 3 a.m.

He was on a spring break trip to visit friends studying in Barcelona.

Gracey attends the University of Alabama.

He was wearing a white shirt, dark pants and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds.

According to the family, police have found his cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to call (224) 505-3886.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260318/news/elmhurst-man-disappears-on-vacation-in-spain/