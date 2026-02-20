Ten people were displaced and a family’s dog and cat were killed in an early Friday morning townhouse fire near Villa Park.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze just before 1 a.m. and encountered flames showing from the front windows of the unit extending to the second floor of the unit on the 1S200 block of Stratford Lane.

Residents were able to safely escape with no injuries, but told firefighters their pets were still inside. Firefighters were unable to rescue the animals.

The fire was extinguished at about 2:30 a.m., York Center Fire District officials said. Damage was contained to the unit where the fire originated.

No injuries to fire personnel were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

Assistance is being provided to the family to find temporary housing after the unit was deemed uninhabitable.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260220/news/10-people-displaced-after-townhouse-fire-kills-pets-near-villa-park/