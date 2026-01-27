Woman found dead with stab wound at Downers Grove fire

A woman was found dead with a stab wound during an apartment fire Monday night in Downers Grove, authorities said.

Firefighters located the 30-year-old woman around 6:09 p.m. inside an apartment on the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a news release that the woman had an “apparent sharp force trauma.”

A person of interest is in custody, according to police. No charges have been filed.

The DuPage County coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The woman’s name will not be released until all her relatives are notified, police say.

A second person suffered smoke inhalation.

The case is being investigated by Downers Grove police, the DuPage County Arson Task Force, the DuPage County MERIT Task Force and the state fire marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to call 630-434-5600.

