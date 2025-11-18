From hardware to offices? Carlson store in Wheaton could become co-working space

The Carlson Hardware store helped generations of folks in Wheaton prepare for snowstorms, find a crisp American flag for the Fourth of July and repair even the most antique lamps.

The shuttered downtown store was part of a family business that began more than a century ago. Now there are plans for the vacant main floor to get new life — and more light bulb moments — as a co-working space.

The development team behind CrossFunction, a flexible office and event center in Oak Park, wants to replicate the concept in a “beloved building” on Front Street.

“We love this site. It’s already woven into Wheaton’s history,” said Trent Stoner, founder of the co-working business.

Wheaton-based E.P. Doyle & Son — the contractor that transformed the former Sandberg clothing and sports memorabilia store into a sleek new home for Starbucks — would lead the design-build work. It’s only the first phase of what could become a larger project.

“For now, our focus is entirely on the hardware building, restoring and activating this cornerstone space,” Stoner said. “However, in the future, if it makes sense and timing is right, we look to thoughtfully redevelop the adjacent parcels in ways that complement downtown Wheaton’s existing character and needs.”

Old cedar shake singles would be removed from the exterior of the empty hardware store, just as they came down from the old Sandberg building at Front and Main streets. The ground floor would feel like the “lobby of a boutique hotel,” Stoner said.

A vacant hardware store at 125 E Front St. in Wheaton is going to become a co-working space. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com)

Along with private offices, the first floor would also include a cafe-style area and a large conference room. The second floor would have small team suites and provide quieter, larger work spaces. There are existing offices on the upper floor.

“Every square foot of the building is meant to support local professionals, people who want to live and work right here in Wheaton,” Stoner said.

To turn that vision into reality, the project team has asked the city for a special-use permit that would allow the co-working space to occupy the main floor of an existing commercial building within the retail core business district. It’s intended to be an “intensively developed, compact area” consisting primarily of retailers, according to the city’s zoning ordinance.

Nicole Aranas, chair of the Wheaton planning and zoning board, said there has been “at least some caution” in the past about the use of first floor space for offices. And there is a case to be made for protecting the core business for retail, she said.

Still, the corner spot is “uniquely situated.” It’s closer to the eastern edge of what is downtown, Aranas said.

Based on some of the apartment building going on downtown, “I think this type of office space has a good purpose and will serve the town well,” said Mark Plunkett, another zoning board member.

The advisory panel has recommended approval of the request. The Downtown Wheaton Association has also expressed its support. The final decision rests with the city council.

Officials are aware of several buildings that offer co-working space downtown. The Kilns Coworking + Social House, named after the home of “The Chronicles of Narnia” author C.S. Lewis, opened on Wesley Street earlier this year.

“That tells us there’s strong demand and momentum for flexible work options in Wheaton. We’re not trying to outdo anyone,” Stoner said. “There’s plenty of opportunity for everyone serving different needs and purposes and price points.”

Many professionals now work hybrid schedules and don’t want long commutes, but “they do want inspiring places to collaborate,” Stoner said. Wheaton, he said, already has what that workforce values: walkable streets, great restaurants, independent shops and a strong sense of community. The vacant store, however, is on a quieter stretch.

“By adding the local, hospitality-driven workspace downtown, we’re meeting a national trend while strengthening the local fabric, bringing weekday foot traffic, visibility and energy back to Main Street.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251112/news/from-hardware-to-offices-carlson-store-in-wheaton-could-become-co-working-space/