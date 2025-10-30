Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Caroline Coan, York, tennis, junior

Caroline “CJ” Coan of York reacts after winning the 2A Singles Championship match Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Name: Caroline Coan

School: York, junior

Sport: Tennis

Why she was selected: Coan beat Helena Klooster of Marist 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to win the Class 2A state tennis championship for York’s first tennis state title.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

So how did you find it to make that comeback from down 3-0 in the third set?

Coan: I had to dig deep and focus to win the third set, and to trust myself and my shots.

What does it mean to make history, being your school’s first tennis state champion?

Coan: It’s great to make history, to be able to make a lasting impact at York.

At what point season (or before this season) did you think that winning state was a reality?

Coan: My goal was to finish top four, so really at no point was I expecting first! However, I always go out on court playing to win.

How and when did you get started in tennis?

Coan: I was six years old when I started tennis, and this was because my mom played tennis her entire life and wanted to share the experience with me.

Is there a pro player you like to watch?

Coan: Yes! My favorite tennis player is Novak Djokovic because he has such an aggressive and dynamic game, and he doesn’t let anyone push him around on the court.

Do you know yet your plans after high school?

Coan: My plan is to play college tennis, and I hope wherever I go to make an impact starting my freshman year!