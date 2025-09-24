State Rep. Terra Costa Howard is giving up her seat in the state House to become a DuPage County Circuit Court judge.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced Tuesday it is appointing Howard as resident circuit judge, effective Oct. 17. Her term will end Dec. 7, 2026.

She fills a vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Paul Fullerton.

Howard, a Glen Ellyn Democrat, has served as a state representative since 2019, first for the 48th District and then the 42nd District.

A spokesman confirmed Costa Howard is resigning, but said a date has not been set.

Costa Howard has had a solo law practice since 2003. Before that, she worked in the DuPage County public defender’s office and as a staff attorney for the DuPage court.

“From my first days of working in the Chief Judge’s office and the DuPage County Public Defender’s office, to my current role as State Representative, I have worked to serve the people of DuPage County,” Costa Howard said in a news release from the Illinois Supreme Court. “I believe that every step of my career has led me toward this new challenge, and I look forward to the prospect of bringing my experience — in law and in life — to the bench.”

The state constitution prohibits judges from holding elected office.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250923/news/state-lawmaker-howard-to-become-dupage-county-judge/