Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Alex Popham, Wheaton North, baseball, junior

Name: Alex Popham

School: Wheaton North, junior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Popham struck out 10 in a complete-game, eight-inning one-hit shutout in Wheaton North’s 1-0 win over Batavia.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

That 1-0 win, was that as good as you’ve thrown? What was working?

Popham: We are still early in the season but that was one of my better outings on the varsity team. My four-seam [fastball] felt strong and I was able to locate well but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches.

Was it a little nerve-racking throwing so well but going into the eighth inning 0-0? How good was it to go the distance?

Popham: I was excited to go back out in the eighth. I was feeling confident and I knew that my teammates could back me up. I was extremely happy that I was able to close out the game and get the win for our team.

How’s the season going otherwise for you and the team?

Popham: I think the season is going well and we are excited to continue to compete.

Have you always been a pitcher in baseball?

Popham: Growing up pitching was always my secondary position. As I’ve matured, pitching has become more of a focus and something I’m looking to continue improving as my primary position.

Do you have any baseball superstitions?

Popham: I’m not very superstitious but my pre-pitching throwing routine is something very important to me.

So after a big win, where are you going to eat and what are you ordering?

Popham: After Saturday’s game, I went to Chipotle and I ordered a double wrapped burrito with white rice, steak, queso, pico, sour cream, extra cheese and lettuce.

Do have a favorite MLB team? Player?

Popham: My favorite baseball team is the Cardinals, but I also like the Cubs. I don’t have a particular favorite but I do like Joe Kelly and Adam Wainwright.

Do you have a favorite baseball movie?

Popham: I think the “Sandlot” movies are a classic and I also like “A League of Their Own.”