Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Reagan Crosthwaite, Wheaton North, softball, senior

Name: Reagan Crosthwaite

School: Wheaton North, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Crosthwaite hit a three-run game-winning home run to beat Glenbard West and also homered against Oak Park-River Forest and Fremd.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

That game-winning homer against Glenbard West, what was that like to hit that homer?

Crosthwaite: It was so exciting to take the lead in that moment. It was late in the game and we had runners on base, so it was key that we capitalized right then and there. I was glad I came through.

How are you feeling about the start to your season – six homers already I think?

Crosthwaite: I’m proud of the start that we’ve had. We’ve had some solid wins, we’re 1-0 in conference, and we’re continually improving. We’re a very hardworking team and it’s paying off.

After the season your team had last year, have expectations raised a bit? What kind of goals do you have?

Crosthwaite: We definitely have high expectations and big goals, especially coming off of last year. As always, our goal is to win conference and go deep in the playoffs.

Wheaton North's Reagan Crosthwaite tags St. Charles North's Ella Heimbuch out at second base during a game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you play?

Crosthwaite: I would play volleyball. I played it a few years ago and it’s such a fun, high-energy sport.

Who is the toughest pitcher you’ve faced?

Crosthwaite: I always struggle off of my own teammate, Hannah Wulf, when we do live at-bats during practice.

Do you have a walk-up song for home games?

Crosthwaite: No, my team doesn’t do walk-up songs for home games, but if I had one, it would be part of “Agradecido” by Danny Gokey.

What’s your plans after high school both academically and athletically?

Crosthwaite: I will be attending Brown University to study biochemistry on the pre-med track and play softball.