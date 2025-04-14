Fire leaves Wheaton home uninhabitable

A fire at a single-family home in Wheaton left it residents displaced and caused more than $300,000 in damage Sunday morning, city officials said.

The Wheaton Fire Department responded at approximately 11:27 a.m. to reports of a structure fire on the 600 block of Woodlawn Street, officials said. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a single-family home engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews managed to bring the blaze under control within 15 minutes, but not before it caused extensive damage to both the interior and exterior of the home. The fire also spread to two vehicles parked in the driveway and affected a neighboring residence to the north, according to the city.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

Officials said the blaze started accidentally on a porch, but what sparked the fire remains undetermined. Due to the extensive fire and smoke damage, the residence was deemed uninhabitable.

The Wheaton Fire Department received assistance from the Wheaton Police Department and several neighboring fire departments that are part of the West Suburban Fire Rescue Alliance.

The 600 block of Woodlawn Street was closed for nearly three hours while firefighters extinguished and investigated the blaze.

