Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Owen Sunderson, Hinsdale Central, baseball, sophomore

Name: Owen Sunderson

School: Hinsdale Central, sophomore

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Sunderson hit a two-out, two-strike game-winning grand slam in the seventh inning for his first varsity home run, rallying Hinsdale Central past Oswego East.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

That game-winning grand slam, have you ever had an athletic moment like that before? What did it feel like to see the ball go over the fence? Were you thinking homer at all that at-bat?

Sunderson: The moment in my baseball career that comes closest to capturing the euphoria of last week’s grand slam was competing in the Cooperstown Championship with all of my closest childhood friends during our 12U season.

Playing in the championship of one of the most famous tournaments a kid can play in was a surreal experience, nerves and all. However, nothing in my career has matched the emotions of the grand slam. Representing my teammates, school and community means the world to me and doing it while pushing my team to a win, there’s nothing like it. As to the actual at-bat, I didn’t have a home run on my mind at all. In that situation, I was just looking to put a ball in play and keep the rally alive for my teammate’s next at-bat. I saw the ball go over the fence halfway between first and second, but the even better sight was my head coach at third base, pumping his fists and yelling in excitement. It made me ecstatic.

How is the start to the season going otherwise?

Sunderson: The start of the season has seen its ups and downs, but we are really starting to find our groove heading into conference. We have a really deep roster this year and we are going to be a very strong and dangerous team throughout the conference season and heading into the state playoffs. As for me, I am really starting to find a family in this team. As the lone sophomore, the upperclassmen have really taken me under their wing and it means the world to me for them to really accept me into their team.

You play football, too. What are all the sports you play?

Sunderson: I have been playing football since I was a little kid with the local Hinsdale Falcons program. I played for years before reaching high school, where I was super excited this past year to represent my school on the varsity level. I have been playing baseball since I can remember, working my way through the Hinsdale Little League program and the Devils Baseball Club. I did play basketball in middle school for Hinsdale Middle School, but really focused on baseball and football when I entered high school. I play football for the school team and play baseball for both the school team and Elite Baseball Training, a travel program based out of Chicago.

Baseball-wise, do you have a favorite team or player?

Sunderson: I side with the Cubs in the crosstown rivalry, contrary to the opinion of my close family. I have always loved the play style of Nico Hoerner, the second baseman for the Cubs. He has such a smooth glove in the field and is always laying out for balls. He is such a spark plug for the team and I want to replicate his style of play and effort in my games.

However, I was born in Boston, so a part of my heart will always reside in Fenway with the Red Sox. Mookie Betts, while he was on the Red Sox, was always my favorite player. The way he plays and respects the game is a trait I have always envied of him. He’s a great role model for any aspect of the game, whether it’s working through adversity, being a great teammate, or actually playing the game.

What about a favorite baseball movie?

Sunderson: My favorite baseball movie is by far “The Sandlot.” Not only is it a great film, but it reminds me of how much fun baseball is and how lucky I am to play the game with my closest friends. “The Sandlot” really makes me appreciate the people I have with me when we play and helps me to focus on the fun of baseball when I might start to lose my vision of the game if things aren’t going my way.