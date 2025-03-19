March 19, 2025
One dead in early morning house fire near Lombard

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group
One person is dead after an early morning house fire near Lombard Wednesday.

York Center Fire Protection District firefighters were called to the bi-level, single-family home on the 1300 block of South 3rd Street just after 6:30 a.m.

With smoke showing, firefighters forced entry into the house and located one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The victim’s identity is not being released until next of kin is notified. No other injuries were reported.

It took nearly two hours to completely extinguish the blaze.

The DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire and the resident’s death.

