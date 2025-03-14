An employee at a Des Plaines business is facing charges after stealing power tools from his workplace, police said Friday.

Reno Saccaro, 43, of the 200 block of South Yale Avenue in Addison, was arrested Thursday and subsequently charged with felony theft.

The theft occurred in January and February at DeSign Group Signage, 2135 Frontage Road. The tools were taken out of a warehouse, police said.

Saccaro was released after being charged. He is scheduled to appear on March 19 in the Skokie branch of Cook County circuit court.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250314/crime/addison-man-charged-in-theft-of-power-tools-police-say/