Shooting suspects arrested after crash in Elmhurst

Four suspects in a shooting were arrested early Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed near the I-290 ramp at St. Charles Road in Elmhurst, police said.

According to Elmhurst police, three suspects were taken into custody at the scene and the fourth was found and arrested shortly after.

Elmhurst police did not provide additional details on the shooting, other than it occurred in a neighboring community.

