March 09, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shooting suspects arrested after crash in Elmhurst

By Steve Zalusky - Daily Herald Media Group
Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun.

(File photo)

Four suspects in a shooting were arrested early Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed near the I-290 ramp at St. Charles Road in Elmhurst, police said.

According to Elmhurst police, three suspects were taken into custody at the scene and the fourth was found and arrested shortly after.

Elmhurst police did not provide additional details on the shooting, other than it occurred in a neighboring community.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250309/news/shooting-suspects-arrested-after-crash-in-elmhurst/

ElmhurstDuPage CountyPoliceLocalLocal CrimeCrime and Courts

Steve Zalusky - Daily Herald Media Group

Steve Zalusky is a reporter for the Daily Herald