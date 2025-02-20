Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Gabe Sularski, Lemont, basketball, junior

Name: Gabe Sularski

School: Lemont, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Sularski scored 17 points in Lemont’s win over Hillcrest to clinch the South Suburban Blue Conference title.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Beating Hillcrest and winning conference, what did that mean to the team?

Sularski: Beating Hillcrest was a huge step forward for us as a team. It has been a while since Lemont beat Hillcrest and we were the team to do it. I think our seniors have the experience and the knowledge, which helped us beat Hillcrest. I think I’ve taken a leadership role my first year here and really helped lead us through the entire game playing at our pace.

What do you believe is key to the team’s success going into the playoffs?

Sularski: I think the key to success right now and leading into the playoffs is the trust factor between us as a team. I think over the course of the year we have just gotten better and better and trusted each other more and more. [Lemont] coach [Rick] Runaas has put a lot of trust into my decision-making and leading the team as well, which has led to our success.

Do you feel like your game has evolved playing with a new team and group this year?

Sularski: Coming to Lemont has absolutely helped me evolve my game. I’ve been put into spots that I’m very comfortable and not comfortable, which has made me a better player. Coach Runaas believes in my skill set and allows me to play free, which has helped my game evolve.

What’s new with your recruiting?

Sularski: I’ve been in contact consistently with all coaches that have recruited me in the past and many new ones. Looking forward to building all of our relationships going into the spring and summer.

Do you have a favorite movie, basketball or otherwise?

Sularski: I think my favorite show is “The Last Dance.” Really inspired me and the drive I have every day to get better.

Who is the best player you have ever played against?

Sularski: The best player that I have ever played against is probably Morez Johnson on Thornton last year who is now at Illinois. 6-10 monster like that is not easy to defend and score on.

What’s your favorite basketball shoes?

Sularski: My favorite basketball shoes are Kobe’s or Sabrina’s. Both shoes feel very comfortable to play in.