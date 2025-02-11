Henry Hyde’s name will be removed from courthouse in DuPage County

DuPage County Board members voted on Tuesday to strip the late Congressman Henry Hyde’s name from the courthouse in Wheaton. (Mary Stroka)

DuPage County Board members voted on Tuesday to strip the late Congressman Henry Hyde’s name from the courthouse in Wheaton.

The courthouse became the Henry J. Hyde Judicial Office Facility in 2010, three years after the Republican lawmaker from Wood Dale died at 83 years old.

County board members voted 10-5 along party lines to remove Hyde’s name from the building. Two board members abstained from vote, and another was absent.

Republicans strongly opposed the decision. But the resolution was supported by Democrats, who referenced the Hyde Amendment, legislation introduced by Hyde in 1976 to block the use of federal funds to pay for abortions, with some exceptions.

DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said before the vote that the courthouse should be known simply as the DuPage County Judicial Office Facility.

“Here in DuPage County, public buildings serve all people, regardless of race, gender, faith or … economic status,” said Conroy, a Democrat from Elmhurst. “The Hyde Amendment restricted health care rights of women who could not afford private insurance or pay for health care themselves.”

She said the resolution to remove Hyde’s name from the courthouse “reinforces the notion that buildings on this campus support the rights of all people to receive the services they need.”

“I believe our actions should reflect our values,” Conroy added.

Tony Hyde, the youngest of four children born to Henry and Jeanne Hyde, called the move petty, noting that his father was more than a “one issue” person.

“I just want to stand up for my dad,” Hyde said before the meeting. “I don’t think the people proposing this really know who my father was.”

Henry Hyde served in the House representing Illinois’ 6th District, which covers parts of Cook and DuPage counties, for 32 years beginning in 1975. From 1995 to 2001, he headed the House Judiciary Committee and oversaw the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.

While Hyde may be best known for the amendment that bears his name and his leading role in the impeachment of Clinton, Republicans noted he was instrumental in many other measures. Hyde supported gun control measures like the Brady Bill and an assault weapons ban and was instrumental in getting I-355 built. He also worked to address county flooding issues and noise issues in communities surrounding O’Hare International Airport.

Several residents spoke in favor of keeping Hyde’s name on the building, pointing to his accomplishments and impact on DuPage. One noted he remains the only resident from the county to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tuesday’s vote sparked debate on the board floor, with Republicans calling the move political and questioning if the bipartisanship relationship on the board could survive. Two Democrats — Lucy Chang Evans and Lynn LaPlante — abstained from the vote, saying the county should focus on other matters.

“I’m disappointed to see this on the agenda,” Evans said, noting she is strongly pro-choice. “It puts us in an awkward position.”

Republicans said removing Hyde’s name from the building smacked of politics. However, several Democratic board members said the political move came in 2010 when the building was named after Hyde.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250211/news/henry-hydes-name-will-be-removed-from-courthouse-in-dupage-county/