Expect congestion on busy York Road near I-88 as bridge redo starts

Drivers used to cruising on York Road near I-88 in Oak Brook should prepare for pain, as lane reductions that started this week will continue into 2025.

The Illinois tollway is rebuilding the York Road bridge over several Reagan Memorial Tollway ramps. The complicated project also will require lane closures on nearby I-88 and Tri-State Tollway (I-294) ramps.

Traffic is down to one lane in each direction on the southbound side of the bridge as the northbound section is rebuilt.

Later next summer, traffic will be shifted to the new northbound pavement as attention turns to the southbound lanes.

Officials said lane closures will also be needed on the ramps linking eastbound I-88 to southbound I-294 and northbound I-294 to westbound I-88.

The project includes widening and resurfacing York Road. The village of Oak Brook, DuPage County and Illinois Department of Transportation are collaborating with the tollway on construction.

Work is dependent on the weather and updates can found at agency.illinoistollway.com/media-center/construction-alerts.

