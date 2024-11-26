Westmont man pleads guilty to obscenity charge

A Westmont man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disseminating obscene materials as part of a plea deal that saw a more serious charge dismissed.

In exchange for the guilty plea, DuPage County prosecutors dismissed a felony charge of possession of child pornography against Derek Detzler, court records show.

Detzler, 30, of the 6700 block of Park Lane, was sentenced Monday to 24 months of sex offender probation and 60 days in jail. He will have to serve at least 30 days before he is eligible for release, and was given credit for three days he spent in jail after his arrest.

He also agreed to have his use of the internet monitored by probation officers, and to undergo sex offender counseling if probation orders it.

Detzler was charged in 2022 with possessing a sexual abuse material video depicting a child under the age of 13, authorities said.