Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Philip Cupial, Downers Grove North, cross country, junior

Name: Philip Cupial

School: Downers Grove North, junior

Sport: Cross country

Why he was selected: Cupial ran a personal record and course record 14 minutes, 24.09 seconds to win Naperville North’s Twilight XC Invite, leading the Trojans to the team championship.

Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did it feel to get the win at the Twilight? I see you got a PR. What was the key to that and your race strategy?

Cupial: Winning at Twilight was an incredible mix of emotions, especially since it was our first major race in almost a month. A month ago, my fitness wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be, so getting the PR was a huge relief. The key was trusting my training and staying patient in the early stages of the race, then pushing hard when it mattered post.

How are you feeling about the team going into the postseason with obviously high hopes?

Cupial: I’m really excited about the postseason. Our team is in great shape and I think we’re starting to come together perfectly. There are always a few things to fine-tune, but I’m confident we’re prepared for whatever is ahead.

How’d you get into running?

Cupial: I first got into running through my sister, who did cross country in middle school and high school. I was always one of the fastest kids on the soccer field, so my parents thought cross country would be a good fit for me and I started in fifth grade. I ended up quitting soccer my freshman year to focus fully on running.

Do you have any race day superstitions?

Cupial: I don’t really have any strict race day superstitions. I just stick to my normal routine and make sure to visualize the race beforehand to mentally prepare.

What’s your favorite course you’ve run on?

Cupial: My favorite course has to be Detweiler Park because of the energy and excitement there. We always see lots of PRs and big moments, especially at the First to the Finish meet. When we go down for state, I know it’s time to dial in and run fast.

What do you like to eat on race days?

Cupial: I keep it simple with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a banana and maybe a Clif Bar if I’m still hungry. If it’s a night race, I’ll have a light, healthy meal in the morning to stay fueled without any issues.