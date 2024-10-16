Man pleads guilty to stealing from stores at Oakbrook Center

A Maywood man accused of trying to escape from police by running to Route 83 in Oak Brook and jumping onto a truck has pleaded guilty to felony retail theft.

Myles Dabney, 26, of the 600 block of Seventh Avenue, was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation and 25 days in the DuPage County Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program.

He admitted to stealing clothing from Neiman Marcus on June 2, 2023, and Macy’s on Sept. 23, 2023, at Oakbrook Center.

In the latter case, police were waiting for him when he left the store. They said he ran through a parking lot and into traffic on Route 83. He then jumped onto the back of a semitrailer truck. Officers pulled him off.