Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Sylvia Masiulionis, Downers Grove South, volleyball, senior

Name: Sylvia Masiulionis

School: Downers Grove South, senior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Masiulionis had a team-high 10 kills to lead Downers Grove South past Willowbrook and snap Willowbrook’s 29-match conference winning streak. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What has made this team so special? What are goals for the year left to accomplish?

Masiulionis: This has been the most successful season I have been a part of on varsity. Having such a high winning record is a big accomplishment, and it is honorable to be part of such tremendous growth. We four seniors started as freshmen under coach [Madisen] Babich. We were her first group of players, and she was our only coach throughout our four years. Therefore we comprehend her expectations and the rationale behind her high standards. She really cares about this program and puts her heart into coaching, whether that’s in games or practice. This motivates me to get the big wins, not only for my teammates but for my coaches as well. My three senior teammates and I are trying to be the best leaders we can be for our younger teammates and help everyone buy into what coach Babich and coach [Jocelynn] Birks are trying to do with the program. Goals are win conference and win a regional final.

You’ve been on varsity for a few years. What piece of advice would you give yourself as a freshman or sophomore?

Masiulionis: Some advice I would give to the underclassmen is to cherish every single moment, which I know is cliché but time really does fly. I feel like it was just yesterday that I was a freshman nervous for my first tryout. Reflecting on my previous years I know I will truly miss this sport and the connections I made with my teammates. Never stop working hard, you can’t let up on the work ethic and determination; to have fun; enjoy every moment; and learn from all the ups and downs that come with a season for any sport.

Which teammate of yours do you consider the funniest?

Masiulionis: The teammate I would consider the funniest is Kayla Meyer. Her sense of humor always lightens up the mood. We’ve been playing together since freshman year, and I am so thankful that this sport has given me such an amazing friendship because any interaction I have with her is my favorite. She can truly lighten up anyone’s day with her contagious laugh and hilarious walks. Her positivity inspires us all to work hard toward our goals and to let go of any uneasiness. If I was ever getting frustrated, my coach would always tell me to pick one person on the court to cheer for, to get my mind off of things, and it would always be Kayla because I knew she would do the same for me without a doubt.

You get a big win ... what restaurant are you celebrating at what are you ordering?

Masiulionis: My favorite after-game meal is for sure coming from Chick-fil-A. I would always order a cool wrap with avocado lime ranch dressing, which is a must, as well as a large side of waffle fries and Dr. Pepper as my drink.

Is there a fun fact about you that only your closest friends would know?

Masiulionis: A fact about me that only some people know is that I always have to put on my right volleyball shoe first before a game because I believe it gives me good luck. It’s something I’ve been doing for years, and I feel like I can’t change this routine.

Where would you go for your next vacation if you could choose any place?

Masiulionis: My dream vacation would be Greece or Italy because I want to see all the beautiful scenery and try the tasty food.

What are your plans after high school?

Masiulionis: My plans after high school are to attend a four-year university and major in medical management or business. I want to end up at a big school to meet many new people and have a place where there is constantly something going on to keep me busy.