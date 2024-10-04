Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Gavin Sharenow, Riverside-Brookfield, golf, junior

Name: Gavin Sharenow

School: Riverside-Brookfield, junior

Sport: Golf

Why he was selected: Sharenow shot a 4-over-par 75 to tie for second place, helping lead Riverside-Brookfield to the Upstate Eight Conference championship. He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What was the key to your round at conference? What did it mean for the team to win conference?

Sharenow: The key to my round at conference was not getting in my head mentally and staying focused when I was playing well. Making sure to stay in my own zone and play my own game. It was a big achievement to win conference this year because it is our first year in the Upstate Eight and to win meant a big deal. We also shot 308 as a team, which is our lowest score ever.

How has the season gone otherwise?

Sharenow: Overall, the season went well. I started playing really bad but I kept being motivated to get better and everything started to come together and the results were showing.

How did you get started in golf? What do you like about it?

Sharenow: I got into golf after I quit baseball back in 2018. I started doing Nike junior camps and loved the atmosphere and being out on the course. I like being out there and in a way just in my own world with nothing to worry about.

What’s the toughest course you’ve ever played on?

Sharenow: The toughest course I’ve played on was the PGA course in Hawaii I got to play over spring break called Kapuala. Lots of trouble and the rough was thick with fast greens sitting along the ocean.

Do you have a pro golfer you like to watch?

Sharenow: I like to watch PGA Tour events to watch how players stay mentally in the game during pressure moments like Scottie Scheffler who won lots of events this year and always stays mentally focused. I’ve focused a lot on the mental side this season and got better at it by watching the very best pros deal with it well on the course.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Sharenow: Growing up I watched a lot of Star Wars with my dad and every movie that comes out we go watch in theaters so I’d say that’s my favorite movie series.

Is there a place in the country or world you’ve never been to but would like to visit?

Sharenow: I would like to travel to Scotland to play some of the most famous golf courses like St. Andrew’s and the views that are very nice.