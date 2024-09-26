Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Brooklynne Brass, Benet, volleyball, junior

Name: Brooklynne Brass

School: Benet, junior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Brass had a team-high 10 kills to lead Benet past Lincoln-Way East in the championship match of the Wheaton Classic during her first day competing for the Redwings. The Minooka transfer was ruled ineligible to start the season, but was reinstated by the IHSA on Sept. 20.

She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How exciting was it to get to play with your team? How did it feel to have such a good first tournament?

Brass: It was super exciting to play with the team this weekend. It felt amazing to win this tournament because all throughout the tournament we worked very well together and competed hard every game which showed throughout all the matches.

How’s the adjustment been to a new school and team?

Brass: The adjustment has been great. I really enjoy the school and classes. For the team, they are amazing. The team is such a great group of girls and coaches to be around. They all make each day great.

What’s your goals for this season?

Brass: To win a state championship.

What made you decide to commit to play collegiately at Maryland?

Brass: I decided to commit to Maryland because of the immediate feeling I felt when I got there. As soon as I stepped on the campus, it felt like home. I loved the coaching staff, the team and everything overall about the school, which helped me make my decision.

If you were not playing volleyball, what sport would you play?

Brass: If I was not playing volleyball, I would be playing basketball.

What’s your favorite class in school?

Brass: Favorite class is algebra.

What’s a place in the country or world you’ve never visited but would like to?

Brass: Bora Bora.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Brass: Yes, “Chicago PD.”