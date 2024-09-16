Patrick Bettis and Allison Van der Veen, both of Glen Ellyn, dance to the world music sounds of Funkadesi during Festival of Cultures in at Memorial Park in Wheaton Sunday. (Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com)

Music, art and food from around the world were highlighted Sunday during Wheaton’s Festival of Cultures at Memorial Park.

The free event kicked off with the world music sounds of Funkadesi, who had the crowd dancing to their blend of Indian bhangra, Bollywood and folk with reggae, funk and Afro-Caribbean grooves.

Costas Colectivo, The Institute of Traditional Irish Music and Wheaton College Gospel Choir also were scheduled to appear in the band shell.

Local cultural groups manned booths throughout the park where visitors could participate in an interactive mural project, get henna art, try food offered by the Islamic Center of Wheaton and more.

Kids received passports they could get stamped as they visited each booth.

The annual event is organized by the city’s Community Relations Commission.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240915/news/festival-of-cultures-brings-world-of-fun-to-wheaton/