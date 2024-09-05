Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Marli Smrz, Willowbrook, flag football, junior

Name: Marli Smrz

School: Willowbrook, junior

Sport: Flag Football

Why she was selected: Smrz was 7-for-8 passing for 63 yards and three touchdowns, had three interceptions and three catches for 36 yards and a TD in a 48-0 win over Morton. She was 10-for-13 passing for 90 yards and three TDs and caught a TD in a 45-0 win over Freeport.

She was voted Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How long have you played flag football? What got you started and what do you like about it?

Smrz: I have been playing flag football since my freshman year, so this will be my third season playing. I have always loved football since I was little. My brother and I used to always go out in our front yard and he would throw me routes after school. So going into high school I figured I should try something new. What I enjoy most about flag is all the opportunities I have received to better myself not only as an athlete but as a person as well.

It seems like flag football is quite a big deal at Willowbrook. What is your observation?

Smrz: I would agree. Since the first season, flag football has been a well-known sport around the school. It is respected and supported by almost everyone. Our athletic program and coaches do an awesome job at making sure the school knows when our games are and how we have been doing as a team.

What position do you play?

Smrz: I play quarterback, safety and wide receiver.

What’s your goals for the season?

Smrz: My biggest goal for the season is to get as far as we can as a team into October and have tons of fun along the way.

Summer is almost over – did you go on any fun vacations?

Smrz: I went to Ohio for softball and flag football. I also went to my family lake house. I did quite a bit this past summer.